With heart of Bengaluru youth, transplant patient doing well

The condition of a patient who underwent a successful heart transplantation here yesterday is stable and his medical parameters are satisfactory, a senior doctor at the medical centre where the surgery took place said today. Dilchand, a 39-year-old man from Jharkhand, received a heart harvested from a youth who was declared brain dead yesterday in Bengaluru following an accident on May 19. “Our transplant recipient is stable and continues to progress well. He is alert and has been taken out of assisted ventilation. All medical parameters are satisfactory,” a senior doctor at the private hospital here told PTI.

The patient’s family visited him this morning, he said. Dilchand suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy which reduced the pumping ability of his heart and was on the wait-list for an organ since January 2017. The organ, harvested from a 21-year-old youth, was airlifted from Bengaluru to Kolkata yesterday.

The police created a traffic-free green corridor so that the organ could reached the hospital at the earliest. A two-hour-long operation was conducted for the transplant. The Bengaluru resident’s family members agreed to donate his heart after they were counselled on organ donation following which a cardiac transplant team harvested the organ and airlifted it to Kolkata.