Winter session of Parliament 2018: Rajya Sabha to meet from Dec 11 to Jan 8

Published: November 20, 2018 4:48 PM

The Rajya Sabha will meet from December 11 to January 8 during the winter session of parliament with President Ram Nath Kovind issuing the formal summons for convening the house.

According to an official announcement, the upper house will have 20 sittings during the session.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, had met earlier this month and decided the dates of parliament’s winter session.

The session commences on the day election results for Assembly polls to five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram – will be out.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha may be adjourned for the day after offering condolences to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died during the intersession period.

