Who is Gopal Singh Chawla? Man spotted with Navjot Singh Sidhu a prominent face of Khalistan movement

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s brush with controversy never ceases to amuse. Months after he kicked up a major controversy for embracing Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa during his visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sidhu sparked furore back home after Gopal Singh Chawla, a pro-Khalistan leader posted a picture with Sidhu on Facebook this morning.

Chawla is linked to Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and works in the capacity of its general secretary. He was spotted shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday at an event organised in Pakistan to lay the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor.

Chawla is also believed to be close to JuD terrorist Hafiz Saeed and was clicked with the Mumbai attacks mastermind recently. His photo with Saeed is also in public domain.

Chawla was also involved in a controversy wherein Indian diplomats were prevented from entering a Gurdwara in Lahore to meet Indian pilgrims who had travelled from New Delhi. His name also figured during investigation into the grenade attack on Nirankari Bhawan near Amritsar earlier this month that claimed three lives.

His presence at the event on Wednesday and the photo with Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has raised many questions with many calling the Punjab minister a traitor.

Chawla was one the prominent faces of the Khalistan movement that saw largescale violence in Punjab in 1980s until Indian government ordered a massive police crackdown on separatists.