What killed BJP worker in Purulia? Here’s what official report says

The postmortem report of the BJP worker, whose body was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal’s Purulia, has ruled out possibilities of murder in the incident. Rather, the report says the man, Dulal Kumar, committed suicide. Speaking to media, Purulia SP Akash Magharia said, “We received postmortem reports, which states ‘death due to asphyxia, hanging ante-mortem and suicidal ingestion’. We are taking formal action.”

The incident comes three days after the body of another man, Trilochan Mahato (20), who the BJP claimed as a member of its youth wing, was found hanging from a tree in the Balarampur area of the same district. Commenting on the investigations on the case, Magharia said, “other case (Trilochan Mahato) is heading in right direction too. State government has handed it over to CID.”

The saffron party has alleged the deaths were “political murders” and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incidents. In the latest case, Kumar was found hanging from a power transmission tower near the fields in Dava village on Saturday.

While in the other case, Police also recovered an unsigned handwritten note found near Mahato’s body. In the note, it was written he was “punished for working for the BJP” during the recent rural polls in the state. However, police did not recover any such note in Kumar’s case. “According to circumstantial evidence, Kumar’s death seems to be a case of suicide. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” he said.

After the recent death, BJP President Amit Shah termed the incident as “shameful and inhuman”. “Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balrampur, West Bengal,” Shah tweeted. “This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,” he added.

“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas share grief of Dulal Kumar’s family. May God give his family the strength to withstand this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah tweeted further

Senior party leader Prakash Javadekar, who was in the city, also attacked the TMC government over the two deaths. “This is inhuman and the worst kind of crime. We condemn the brutal political murders. The people of West Bengal will definitely teach a lesson to those behind the incidents,” PTI quoted him as saying.