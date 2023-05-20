West Bengal: Toll in illegal firecracker factory blast rises to 11

The toll in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur district rose to 11, as one more person, who was severely injured in the explosion, succumbed to his injuries, reported PTI, citing an official.

The deceased identified as Rabindranath Maity, who had 80 per cent burn injuries, died on Friday evening. He was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Also Read IT department conducts searches in West Bengal and Assam

“He had third-degree burn injuries. His condition deteriorated constantly since he was brought here and he died last evening,” the official said.

Another injured Pinki Maity is undergoing treatment at the hospital and her condition is “very critical”.

The prime accused and owner of the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit Kalipada alias Bhanu Bagh had succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack. He was arrested by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday. He had fled to Cuttack soon after the May 16 blast.

The explosion that took place in Egra area killed nine people. Police have arrested nine people so far, including the prime accused and two others from Odisha.

Also Read West Bengal emerging as a data centre: Mamata Banerjee ahead of mega summit

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also issued a notice to the West Bengal government, seeking a detailed report on the explosion within four weeks.