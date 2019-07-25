West Bengal: 1.5 kg ornaments, coins removed from woman’s abdomen in Birbhum

Later, the woman was taken to the government hospital where doctors operated on her after conducting tests for a week. (Representational image)

Over 1.5 kg ornaments and coins were removed from the stomach of a mentally unstable woman at a government hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, a doctor said.

Ninety coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 and ornaments such as chains, nose rings, earrings, bangles, anklets, wrist bands and watches were found in the stomach of the 26-year-old, said Siddharatha Biswas, head of surgery department at Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.

“The ornaments were mostly made of copper and brass but some golden jewelleries were also there,” Biswas said after the surgery on Wednesday.

The woman’s mother said she noticed ornaments disappearing from their home in Margram village but whenever the family questioned her, she used to start crying.

“My daughter is mentally unsound. For past few days she was throwing up after having every meal,” the mother said.

She said her daughter got the coins from her brother’s shop.

“We used to keep a watch on her. Somehow she managed to swallow all these. She was not well for two months. We had taken her to various private doctors and she was on medication without any improvement in her health,” the mother said.

Later, the woman was taken to the government hospital where doctors operated on her after conducting tests for a week.