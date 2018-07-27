Watch video: Mussoorie’s Kempty waterfall turns furious after heavy rains

Kempty falls in Mussoorie (ANI Photo)

Amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand since the last couple of days, the state has witnessed several incidents of increase in water level in its rivers and waterfalls. The latest report from Kempty falls in Mussoorie is another such incident. A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows the intensity of the force of water in the famous waterfall. Moreover, rains also triggered landslide near Kempty Falls earlier this month. Tourists have been advised to stay away from venturing into the water by local authorities.

ANI video:

#WATCH Continuous rainfall increases the water-level in Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls, in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/TTGr6zTZeX — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2018

Uttarakhand has a history of flash floods and landslides during monsoon. Recently, Mussoorie witnessed a major landslide at the Picture Palace area.

On July 2, Seraghat Hydro Power Project was also damaged after a cloudburst in the Balati area of Munsyari in Pithoragarh town of the hill state. The fear of flood-like situation is apprehended due to the damage caused to the hydro project.

According to several media reports, NH 9 is closed down at Champawat. The National Disaster Management Force and their state counterparts have rescued at least eight people who were stuck in the river in Sirmaur district. The government has issued orders to all district authorities to be vigilant and ensure public safety and traffic management.

With rains continuing for several hours in many parts of northern India, major cities are facing flood-like situation. People are questioning the claims made by the civic authorities about their preparation for the monsoon.

On Friday, the IMD issued heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Western Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. It also predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.