In a shocking turn of events, a video from Canada depicting a recreated scene of the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards has gone viral on social media, triggering significant outrage in India.

The video, widely shared on the internet, shows a statue of Indira Gandhi drenched in blood, with two Sikh bodyguards pointing their guns at her. The backdrop features a banner that reads, ‘Revenge Of Attack On Shri Darbar Sahib.’

The parade, organized by pro-Khalistan outfits, took place in the city of Brampton, Ontario, on Saturday, June 4, just a few days prior to the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar.’ The event has stirred a heated debate and calls for universal condemnation.

Shama Mohamed, national spokesperson for the Congress, expressed her outrage and criticised the Indian government for its lack of objection to the incident. She stated, “The tableau in Canada depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi ji is abhorrent. What is just as shocking is that the Indian govt hasn’t formally raised an objection with Canada. Will the BJP ever put the nation over petty politics!”

However, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar condemned the representation and said the larger issue of concern was the space that Canada was giving to separatists.

“…Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this…I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence,” he said.

Cameron MacKay, the High Commissioner for Canada in India, condemned the event. He stated, “I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities.”

Other Congress leaders also reacted strongly to the video, calling for universal condemnation. Congress leader Milind Deora took to Twitter to express his dismay, stating, “As an Indian, I’m appalled by the 5km-long parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It’s not about taking sides; it’s about respect for a nation’s history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination. This extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response.”

The video has ignited a broader conversation about the boundaries of freedom of expression and the need for stricter measures against hate speech and activities that promote violence. It has also raised concerns about the impact of such incidents on bilateral relationships between India and Canada.