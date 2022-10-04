Uttarakhand: 28 mountaineers feared trapped as avalanche hits Danda-2 peak, rescue ops underway

At least 28 mountaineers, all trainees at Uttarkashi’s Nehru Mountaineers Institute (NMI), are feared trapped in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak following an avalanche, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed on Tuesday, adding that the government has reached out to the Union Ministry of Defence to seek the Army’s assistance for a speedy rescue.

द्रौपदी का डांडा-2 पर्वत चोटी में हिमस्खलन होने के कारण नेहरू पर्वतारोहण संस्थान, उत्तरकाशी के 28 प्रशिक्षार्थियों के फंसे होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 4, 2022



“Have spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to request Army assistance in order to expedite the rescue operation. He has assured us that all possible help will be provided by the central government. A rescue operation is underway to bring out everyone safely,” CM Dhami said on Twitter.

Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest, the CM added.