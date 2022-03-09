UP Election Results 2022 date, time, when and where to watch – All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time, Full Schedule: Know when and where to watch live streaming and latest updates on UP assembly election results 2022.

When, Where to Watch UP Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Telecast: The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, will be taken up on Thursday (March 10). All eyes will be on the high-voltage electoral battle which are seen as a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

All major players in the fray decided to go it alone and focused on roping on regional caste-based parties to expand their vote base. While the BJP joined hands with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S), the Samajwadi Party forged alliances with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suhuldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal.

UP Election Results 2022 – Date and Time

The UP Assembly election results 2022 will be available on the Election Commission’s official website — http://www.eci.gov.in — from 8 am onwards. The ballot paper votes will be counted first, followed by the EVM votes.

UP Election Results 2022 – When and Where to Watch

Besides the Election Commission’s official website, you can also log on to Financial Express website – www.financialexpress.com – where you will get a comprehensive live coverage of the election results for Uttar Pradesh along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

UP Elections 2022 Exit Polls

The exit polls published on March 7 after the seventh and last phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh predicted a clear majority for the BJP while giving some minor gains for the Samajwadi Party. If exit polls hold true on March 10, Yogi Adityanath will return as the chief minister for a second straight term, breaking a 37-year-old record in the electoral history of Uttar Pradesh.

A poll of polls predicts around 240 seats for the ruing BJP and around 140-150 seats for the SP-RLD alliance. The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party are likely to be left struggling for retaining their depleting support base in the electorally crucial state.