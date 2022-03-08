UP Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP set to retain UP with comfortable majority, Yogi to return as CM in a 37-year first

UP Exit Poll Results 2022: While several exit polls predicted around 240 seats for the BJP, Axis MyIndia projected the biggest margin with 288-326 seats for the ruling party.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is set to retain power for a second straight term as all the exit polls conducted after the last phase of polling gave a clear majority to the saffron party, along with some minor gains for the Samajwadi Party.

While several exit polls predicted around 240 seats for the BJP, Axis MyIndia projected the biggest margin with 288-326 seats for the ruling party, which would be a repeat of 2017, and just 86 seats for the SP-RLD alliance. The one conducted by Today’s Chanakya also predicted close to 300 seats for the BJP.

If these numbers hold true on March 10 when votes are counted for the Assembly polls, it will be for the first time in 37 years that a chief minister in Uttar Pradesh retains power for a consecutive second term in office.

Let’s take a look at the nine exit polls conducted on Monday on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections:

Axis MyIndia

BJP+: 288-326

SP+: 71-101

Congress: 1-3

BSP: 3-9

Others: 2-3

Today’s Chanakya

BJP+: 294

SP+: 105

Congress: 1

BSP: 2

Others: 1

P-Marq

BJP+: 240

SP+: 140

Congress: 4

BSP: 17

Others: 2

Veto

BJP+: 225

SP+: 151

Congress: —

BSP: 14

Others: —

Jan Ki Baat

BJP+: 222-260

SP+: 135-165

Congress: 1-3

BSP: 4-9

Others: 3-4

Polstrat

BJP+: 211-225

SP+: 146-160

Congress: 4-6

BSP: 14-24

Others: —

ETG Research

BJP+: 230-245

SP+: 150-165

Congress: 2-6

BSP: 5-10

Others: 2-6

Matrize

BJP+: 262-277

SP+: 119-134

Congress: 3-8

BSP: 7-15

Others: —

CVoter

BJP+: 228-244

SP+: 132-148

Congress: 1-3

BSP: 13-21

Others: 2-6

The minor gains for the SP-RLD alliance seem to coming at the cost of the seat-share of the Congress and Mayawati-ld Bahujan Samaj Party, which were trying to regain their lost grounds in the state.

Experts believe that the BJP’s pitch of free rations, the ‘bulldozer’ action to drive out mafia, women safety and security, ‘Brand Modi’ and Yogi Adityanath’s Hindutva pitch with the ‘80-20’ slogan would have done the trick for the BJP.

Exit polls are basically a poll or survey of voters exiting the polling booths after casting their votes. They are conducted by numerous organisations which use different methods for the purpose. While most of them opt for random sampling, some also use the method of systematic sampling to gauge the voters’ mood. The agencies ask people from different age groups, gender, caste, religion and region whom they voted for.

Exit polls gives a broad trend and a sense of direction as to where the mood of the nation is heading. It should also be noted that there have been various instances when exit polls predictions turned out to be wrong.

These elections are said to set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will also be the first indicator of whether the ‘Brand Modi’ continues to be the key to the BJP’s victory run in one poll after another since 2014.