UP Election 2022: Rajnath Singh invokes Army, appeasement to target Congress, Samajwadi Party from Mathura

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hit out at both – Congress and Samajwadi Party while campaigning for the ruling BJP in Mathura of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a gathering, Singh said that while Congress raises questions of the valour of the Indian Army, the Samajwadi Party does a politics of appeasement.

“Congress leaders raise question marks on the valour of our army. This cannot be tolerated at all…Rahul Gandhi talked about the China-India clash in Galwan Valley and believed anything he read. He said only 3 Chinese soldiers were killed. I’d like to clarify, as per an Australia-based newspaper, 38-50 Chinese soldiers were killed, not 2-4,” said Rajnath Singh while adding that Indian borders are safe.

Rajnath Singh said that India is not weak today while citing examples of the country’s response to the Uri and Pulwama attacks. “World didn’t take our inputs seriously earlier, but today India is not weak. If we say something today, the whole world listens. You saw how our Army eliminated terrorists on Pakistani land after Uri and Pulwama terror attacks. We sent a strong message,” said Rajnath Singh.

Hitting at the Samajwadi Party, Rajnath Singh said that it is doing the politics of appeasement. “One should not do politics only for forming a government but also for building a society. Religion and caste politics is not acceptable to the BJP,” he claimed.

He claimed that the BJP government is working for the development of Uttar Pradesh and said that earlier there were only 2-4 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. “Today we have decided that every district of Uttar Pradesh will have a medical college. 59 medical colleges have either been built or are under construction,” he claimed.

Addressing another gathering in Agra, Singh commended India’s fight against COVID-19 and said that even the US could not handle the pandemic the way India handled it. Voting for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place in seven phases and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.