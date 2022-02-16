UP Election 2022: Brahmos to be manufactured instead of ‘Kattas’ in UP, says Rajnath Singh

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, the defence minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the real socialist who is working for the downtrodden.

UP Election 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that contrary to locally-made pistols which were commonly manufactured during the Samajwadi Party regime, Brahmos missiles will now be manufactured in the state under BJP’s rule. Singh made the remarks while addressing election rallies in Lucknow’s Malihabad and Kanpur’s Babupurva.

“The first condition of development is a fit law and order situation. I want to remind you, here kattas used to be made and used. But after the formation of the BJP government, Brahmos missile will be manufactured here and will be used – for the security of our country. It will be in the hands of our soldiers and they will use it when necessary,” said Rajnath Singh in Malihabad.

He also praised the BJP candidate Jai Devi from the Malihabad seat, and her husband Union minister Kaushal Kishor, the minister said Lucknow will see the manufacture of big guns now. “It is the character of BJP that we do what we say. We had said that Article 370 will be abolished, and when we got a majority in Parliament, it was done,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, the defence minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the real socialist who is working for the downtrodden. “A socialist is one who can provide solutions for hunger and fear of the common people. There is only one person who is doing such work in politics and that is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi…He is a socialist in the true sense and is doing socialism,” he said.

Singh also condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties who questioned India’s valour at Galwan valley and accused them of defaming India. He also cited a report by an Australian newspaper which stated that a large number of Chinese soldiers were killed in retaliation during the latest stand-off.

Uttar Pradesh is gearing for the third phase of polling on February 20 while results will be announced on March 10.