Time to implement Uniform Civil Code without delay: Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that it was time to introduce Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and emphasized that “any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values.”

Dhankar was addressing the 25th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati.

He further said that the framers of the Constitution were certain that the Directive Principles of State Policy are “fundamental in governance of the country”, and that it is the “duty of the state to apply these principles in making laws”.

‘The state shall endeavour to secure for citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India’. Now, I can tell after 30 years, I am sure that the situation must have come, any further delay in implementation of Uniform Civil Code will be corrosive of our values,” the V-P said.

He added that the UCC would “bind Bharat, it is nationalism more effectively – this was the thought process of the founding fathers of the Constitution. Friends, just reflect and think about it, there can be no premise or rationale to impede or delay the implementation of Directive Principles when we are in Amrit Kaal.”

Dhankar further stressed that it was “high time” that the “choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed”, and also pointed out that “no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak with our sovereignty and reputation.”

Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional and vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace and harmony, the Vice-President stressed, “We can not suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions.”

Noting that there is zero tolerance for corruption now, he said, “Corruption is anti-democratic, corruption is poor governance, corruption runs down our growth… a corruption-free society is the safest guarantee to your growth trajectory,” he said.

Others in attendance at the ceremony were: Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chairman Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, Dr Rajeev Modi, Director IIT Guwahati, Prof Parameswar K Iyer, senior faculty members, students and other dignitaries were also present.

A total of 2,011 students (1,605 males and 406 females) from the Silver Jubilee batch received their degrees in various disciplines.

(With ANI inputs)