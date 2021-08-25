‘Thank you Modi ji’: AAP says PM ‘using’ Delhi govt school for his advertisement

The AAp government took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while accusing him of “using” a Delhi government school for his advertisement.

“Thank you Modi ji for using a Delhi Govt School for your advertisement. If you need more pictures, do let us know,” the AAP reacted on a tweet by the Union Ministry of Education on the ‘Alternate Academic Calendar for Grades 1-5’.

The Education Ministry enlisted the initiative as part of the National Educational Policy with the photo of school children, which the Arvind Kejriwal claimed was of a Delhi government school.

Thank you Modi ji for using a Delhi Govt School for your advertisement.???????? If you need more pictures, do let us know. https://t.co/oIGudlqzLC pic.twitter.com/HamE2phMcy — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 25, 2021

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education on Tuesday launched a booklet on one-year achievements of the NEP implementation today to commemorate one year of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The booklet was launched virtually by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The two parties are already involved in a war of words and claims over the first smog tower installed in the national capital. On Monday, Delhi BJP hit out at Kejriwal over his claim that the country’s first smog tower was launched on August 23, accusing him of “mastery in lying”. The party claimed that the first smog tower was set up in Delhi by party MP Gautam Gambhir last year.

दुनिया की सबसे बेशर्म पार्टी भाजपा- 1⃣कल: CM @ArvindKejriwal ने Delhi में किया Smog Tower का उद्घाटन 2⃣आज: AAP के काम का क्रेडिट चुरा रही है BJP PM मोदी, कुछ काम भी कर लीजिए। कब तक दूसरों के काम का Credit चुराएंगे? pic.twitter.com/YnCFLQOxu7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 24, 2021

As Kejriwal inaugurate the tower, Delhi BJP shared a picture of Gambhir with the first-of-its-kind 20-feet air purifier. The BJP MP had said in November 2020 that east Delhi’s third air purifier had been installed.