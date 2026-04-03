Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally announced its full list of 27 candidates as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat‑sharing arrangement with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)‑led alliance.

The line‑up, anchored around senior leaders and party‑centric faces, is seen as the BJP’s attempt to expand its footprint in a state where it has been a relatively minor force in the Assembly segment. However, one crucial name is not there: former State president and vocal rebel, K Annamalai.

The stage is now set for direct contests with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)‑led INDIA bloc, including the ruling party’s parallel campaign blitz in cities such as Coimbatore.

BJP’s 27‑seat line‑up: Here are some key names and constituencies

The BJP, which is contesting 27 seats in Tamil Nadu according to the NDA pact, has picked candidates from across regions, with a mix of party veterans and women leaders. The most prominent names include-

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Union Minister and Governor‑turn‑veteran BJP face, will contest from Mylapore (Chennai), the party’s only allotted seat in the capital city.

Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP national Mahila Morcha chief and a former Coimbatore‑based MLA, is fielded in Coimbatore (North), a high‑stakes industrial belt.

Dr L Murugan, Union Minister of State, will contest from Avinashi (SC), underlining the party’s focus on a reserved constituency alongside its urban outreach.

Press Release The Central Election Committee of the @BJP4India has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of TAMIL NADU: TAMIL NADU Legislative Assembly Election 2026..!#TNElection2026#TNElection2026 pic.twitter.com/nSe4tgaupm — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) April 3, 2026

The set of 27 seats also includes candidates in other pockets such as Thalli, Udaiyarpalayam and several rural and semi‑urban segments, where the BJP is trying to position itself as a third‑force alternative to the AIADMK–DMK binary.

Annamali backs BJP’s Tamil Nadu line‑up, pledges full‑force campaign for NDA

Hearty congratulations to all the BJP candidates announced for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. They carry the support of every brother and sister of Tamil Nadu who is tired of corruption, complacency, and the DMK’s betrayal. Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved forward with strength, scale and purpose. While the nation progresses, Tamil Nadu has been held back by a failed, arrogant and self‑serving DMK government.

As a dedicated Karyakarta, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with and campaign for all our winning BJP and other NDA candidates, with the firm aim of the NDA winning 210 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Hearty congratulations to all the @BJP4TamilNadu winning candidates announced for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. They carry the support of every brother & sister of TN who is tired of corruption, complacency, and the DMK's betrayal. Under the visionary leadership of our… pic.twitter.com/GJm4Dq0uDQ — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 3, 2026

Strategy behind BJP’s candidate list

The decision to place Tamilisai Soundararajan in Mylapore reflects a conscious attempt to break into the southern Chennai belt, which has historically been a Congress–DMK bastion. By fielding her against a possible DMK or Congress opponent, the BJP is banking on her visibility as a former Governor and Union Minister, as well as her perceived strong image in the state’s political discourse.

The choice of Vanathi Srinivasan for Coimbatore North reinforces the BJP’s ambition in the Coimbatore–Pollachi–Sulur region, where it has invested in building a core cadre base over the last few election cycles. Similarly, Dr L Murugan in Avinashi signals an effort to consolidate the Scheduled Caste‑vote through a central‑minister profile, while also keeping the party in the NDA‑dominated western belt of Tamil Nadu. Overall, the list is designed to project the BJP as a national party with local roots, rather than a mere ally of the AIADMK, ahead of a fiercely polarised campaign.

DMK counters with roadshow in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to the campaign trail in Coimbatore, holding a major roadshow and public rally at the CODISSIA Grounds. Addressing constituents in Coimbatore North, Pollachi, Valparai, Kinathukadavu, Sulur and surrounding areas, Stalin positioned the election as one of accountability and called for a complete victory of the DMK alliance across all 10 seats in the region.

He touted the women’s entitlement scheme- Rs 5,000 deposited into bank accounts and the announcement of Rs 2,000 per month- as proof of performance, arguing that the BJP and AIADMK blur their promises while the DMK has delivered “not only what we promised but even what we did not explicitly promise.” He also sought votes for key DMK candidates including Senthil Balaji (Coimbatore South), Durai Senthamizhselvan (Coimbatore North), Thalapathy Murugesan (Sulur), Sabari Karthikeyan (Kinathukadavu), Nithyanandam (Pollachi) and Kutti alias Sudhakar (Valparai), besides backing Congress nominees in Singanallur and Kavundampalayam.

Stalin further accused the Opposition of merely copying the DMK’s welfare ideas in its manifestos and hit the BJP by saying its leaders visit Tamil Nadu “only during elections,” adding that the DMK is confident of winning “over 200 seats” if the BJP returns to the state in force.

Kanimozhi targets BJP‑AIADMK alliance, pushes ‘Dravidian model’

DMK MP Kanimozhi intensified the counter‑narrative in the Nilakottai Assembly constituency, branding the AIADMK‑BJP alliance a betrayal alliance that has deceived the state and its own cadre. She claimed that no party that has allied with the BJP has ever had a future, mocking the idea that such partners may at best be rewarded with a gubernatorial posting.

Kanimozhi also criticised the AIADMK’s flip‑flop on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing Edappadi K Palaniswami of earlier backing the Act and cracking down on protesters, while now seeking to distance himself while remaining in a covert understanding with the BJP. She dismissed allegations that the DMK is anti‑Hindu, citing the government’s record of consecrating over 4,000 temples and recovering more than 7,500 acres of temple land under the current administration.

Promising further expansion of welfare schemes, she announced that the monthly women’s entitlement grant would be doubled to Rs 2,000 and the pupils’ ‑oriented student‑stipend schemes would be raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. She also promised an Rs 8,000‑value voucher for purchase of home appliances, along with industrial clusters for the Dindigul lock‑making industry and a new bypass for Batlagundu, tying local‑project demands to the broader ‘Dravidian model’ slogan.