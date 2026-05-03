Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Tamil Nadu’s vote counting for the Assembly Elections 2026 is set for May 4 (Monday), with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik outlining stringent measures to guarantee a smooth, transparent process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented a multi-layered security framework combined with innovative QR code-based access controls, addressing potential vulnerabilities at counting centers state-wide.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election was held in a single phase on April 23, with votes cast across all 234 constituencies and counting scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India. The Election Notification was issued on March 30, the last date for filing nominations was April 6, scrutiny took place on April 7 and the withdrawal deadline was April 9, setting a tight but orderly schedule for the state’s 5.6 crore eligible voters.

Several exit polls released after polling painted a divided picture of the result- while the DMK‑led alliance is projected to be in the lead with multiple surveys seeing it win between roughly 125 and 145 seats, the AIADMK‑led NDA camp is forecast to secure about 65–85 seats and actor‑turned‑politician Vijay’s debut party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is widely projected as a new third force, with different polls estimating anywhere from roughly 8–26 seats for TVK.

Three-tier security perimeter

A comprehensive three-tier security arrangement forms the backbone of the setup. The outermost layer establishes a strict 100-meter perimeter around each counting center, accessible only to authorised personnel. Police at entry points will verify identities and conduct thorough frisking to prevent unauthorised entry.

The second tier secures the counting premises’ entry gates, managed by State Armed Police. This layer regulates movement, bans loitering and restricts mobile phones and communication devices to designated zones only.

ALSO READ Assembly Elections 2026: Election Commission rolls out new QR code system amid EVM tampering claims in Bengal

At the core, the third tier guards entrances to counting halls and EVM strong rooms, overseen by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Rigorous frisking here blocks prohibited items. Patnaik noted that 65 CAPF companies, alongside local and state police, bolster security across all centers.

Pioneering QR code-based entry system

In a first for Tamil Nadu, ECI introduces QR code-enabled Photo Identity Cards via the ECINET platform. These digital IDs are mandatory for key stakeholders, including Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical teams, candidates, election agents and counting agents.

Access to the innermost checkpoints requires successful QR scanning, effectively curbing unauthorized intrusions. This tech-driven verification enhances efficiency and accountability, as Patnaik emphasized during her briefing.

Counting schedule and result dissemination

Operations kick off at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am. Returning Officers will announce round-wise results via public address systems at centers. Updates will stream live on the ECINET app and ECI’s official results portal, ensuring real-time public access.

Patnaik, also Principal Secretary to the Government, reaffirmed ECI’s dedication to a ‘transparent, secure, and efficient’ process, underscoring these measures’ role in upholding democratic integrity amid the high-stakes elections.