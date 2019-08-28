Supreme Court lawyers seek CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s intervention in case of missing law student from Shahjahanpur

Chinmayanand (72), was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (IE photo)

A battery of Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday filed a plea with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi over the missing law student from SS Law college in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The lawyers urged the CJI to take suo moto cognizance of the entire incident. According to reports, the student went missing from her college hostel after she posted a video on social media. In their petition, the lawyers added that they don’t want to repeat any such incident like “Unnao case”.

On Tuesday, the Shahjahanpur police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Union minister and senior BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand. This comes after the missing student has alleged that she was under threat from the leader of the Sant community. However, the victim made no mention of anyone’s name. The missing law student is pursuing her post-graduate degree in one of the colleges run by the Mumukshu ashram.

Chinmayanand (72), was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation). In his complaint to police, the girl’s father has accused the BJP lawmaker of sexually harassing her child. He also stated that Chimayanand and “some others” sexually abused her and other girls, reports PTI.

On August 24, 2019, a video went viral on social media in which the victim alleged that a senior leader of the Sant community “who has already destroyed the lives of many girls, is now threatening to kill her”. The victim also sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in getting the justice.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for failing to provide security to women. In a tweet, Gandhi said, “Not a single day passes in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government manages to assure women that you are safe and you will get justice if anything happens with you #EnoughIsEnough.”