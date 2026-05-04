Maldaha Dakshin Sujapur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Abdul Hannan IND Awaited
Abdul Hannan INC Awaited
Abhijit Rajak BJP Awaited
Aktar Samim IND Awaited
Debanjan Poddar IND Awaited
Manirul Islam All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Awaited
Md Faruque Sekh BSP Awaited
Md Irak Ajam IND Awaited
Md Jasimuddin IND Awaited
Md Naimullah Ansari North Bengal Peoples Party Awaited
Md Nasirul Sk IND Awaited
Md. Karimullah Haque All India Secular Front Awaited
Sabina Yasmin Jamat-E-Seratul Mustakim Awaited
Sabina Yeasmin AITC Awaited
Counting of votes for the Sujapur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on 23rd April 2026. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

West Bengal Sujapur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of approximately 95.69% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous West Bengal Sujapur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Trinamool Congress candidate won from Sujapur with a margin of 130163 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous West Bengal Sujapur assembly elections?

Sujapur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Md Abdul Ghani Isha Khan Choudhury 130163
Party Name All India Trinamool Congress Indian National Congress

Sujapur West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Sujapur West Bengal Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.