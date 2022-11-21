‘Such gestures rare’: Sanjay Raut’s praise for Rahul Gandhi amid row over Savarkar

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday heaped praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling him and enquiring about his health. “In times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare,” Raut, who recently hinted at problems within the MVA over Rahul’s remarks on Savarkar, said on Monday.

In a tweet on Monday, Raut said, “In spite of strong differences of opinion on some issues, inquiring on your political colleague is a sign of humanity! During his busy schedule of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhiji called yesterday to inquire about my health. ‘We were worried for you’ he said.”

The remarks came amid a row over Rahul’s statement on VD Savarkar as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has publicly disapproved of the Congress leader’s remarks claiming that Savarkar wrote “mercy petitions” to the British and asked for forgiveness. After Uddhav, Raut was unequivocal in his objection to Rahul’s statement and said that the remarks have caused “strains” within the MVA.

“I appreciate his empathy of feeling the pain of a political colleague who spent 110 days in jail. In the times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare. Rahulji is focusing on love and compassion in his yatra and hence it is getting massive response,” he added in the note, sharing it on his official Twitter handle.

Raut, who was lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection to a money laundering case, was released earlier this month after being granted bail by a court.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s comment about Gandhi comes at a time when the Congress leader has been facing flak for his remarks on the late Hindutva ideologue in Maharashtra. Gandhi had called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and also claimed that Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

Reacting to the remarks, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that his party has immense respect for Savarkar and they do not approve of Gandhi’s remarks.