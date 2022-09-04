Strong speech by Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is contemplating running for the post of party president, on Sunday hailed Rahul Gandhi’s “strong speech” at the party’s ‘Mehengai Par Halla Bol’ rally here and noted that huge crowds thronged the Ramlila Maidan for it.

Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred which he said will benefit India’s enemies, as the party tried to corner the central government over the price rise issue with a massive rally here.

Launching an all-out attack on the government at the rally, the former Congress chief alleged since the BJP government has come, there is pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission, and the government is undermining them.

Praising Gandhi, Tharoor tweeted, “A strong speech by Rahul Gandhi at Congress’ ‘Mehengai Par Halla Bol rally’ roused the huge crowds thronging the Ram Lila Maidan. Now to take the message across the country in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra!” Tharoor has said he would decide whether to throw his hat in the ring for the Congress president polls only after the election notification comes out.

The notification for the Congress president’s election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.