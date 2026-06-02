The monsoon season is likely to begin for Keralam this week — with increasingly favourable weather conditions for its advance across the state and adjoining regions. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast the onset of the southwest monsoon over parts of Keralam and Tamil Nadu around June 4. The weather department has already sounded an orange alert for some areas and predicted “widespread, heavy rainfall” for many areas.

The update came a day after the IMD issued a yellow alert for nine districts in the state, warning of heavy rainfall and localised weather disturbances. The districts under alert include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

Orange alert for southern India

IMD scientist Neetha K Gopal told ANI that the atmospheric conditions required for the onset of the monsoon are nearly in place. Keralam is expected to witness widespread rainfall from Tuesday evening — intensifying over the next few days.

“The conditions for the onset of monsoon are getting ready, so we can declare it on 4th June. We will witness a good amount of rainfall from this evening. In the coming seven days, all parts of Keralam will be under ‘Orange’ or ‘Yellow’ alert as we expect a heavy spell of rain,” IMD scientist Neetha K Gopal told ANI.

IMD forecast for this week

According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are also likely over northeast India and the southern peninsula during the week. It forecast “moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with squally wind speed up to 70kmph and isolated hailstorm” over northwest, central and eastern India over the next few days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Keralam and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal around June 4,” the weather department said.

Key weather trends this week: