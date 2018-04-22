Representational pic – Shocking! Air India Amritsar-Delhi flight’s window panel comes off, three injured; watch video

At least three passengers plying from Amritsar to Delhi in an Air India flight were injured when the aircraft ran into a high level turbulence on Thursday. According to reports, inside window panel of the aircraft also came off and oxygen masks descended, leaving passengers terrified. The incident took place on Thursday and the aircraft was in a state of turbulence for at least 15 minutes, TV reports said.

The video of the incident has been shared by users on social media.

Reports say the turbulence level on AI 462 — a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VTANI), was so high that a passenger hit the overhead cabin. The passenger possible had not fastened his seatbelt. In total, three persons suffered injuries. The inside window panel near seat number 18A came off. It said that the outside window did not break. Also there was no de-pressurisation.

Watch: Air India flight hit by high-level turbulence

#AirIndia window panel comes off during flight, couple of passengers hurt. pic.twitter.com/zb1C3WQ57o — N4M Media ???? (@News4masses) April 22, 2018

A senior Air India official told Times of India that the airline and the DGCA have started probing the incident. The official added that some masks were dropped down during the turbulence phase and an overhead panel of the seat 12U got cracks.

As soon as the flight landed here, all the three injured passengers were administered first aid and rushed a hospital. The AI official said that the passenger who suffered injuries in his head got stitches. Remaining two had suffered minor injuries. All the three later took their connecting flights, the official added.

The DGCA has already started probing how this high-level turbulence occurred and also informed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board.