Shivamogga (Karnataka) Election Results 2023 Live: It's Channabasappa vs HC Yogesh in constituency; counting begins

With 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, the party that emerges victorious must secure at least 113 seats in the government.

Shivamogga Election 2023 Results | Karnataka Election Results 2023
Shivamogga Assembly Constituency Election Results 2023 Live: In 2018, Eshwarappa clinched the seat by defeating KB Prasanna Kumar of the Congress by a whopping margin of 46107 votes. (Image/PTI)
Shivamogga Election 2023 Results Live Updates: The political landscape in Shivamogga Assembly constituency is heating up as the battle for supremacy intensifies between the three major players. SN Channabasappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate, HC Yogesh from the Indian National Congress, and Aynur Manjunath from the Janata Dal (Secular) are set to engage in a high-voltage contest. With 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, the party that emerges victorious must secure at least 113 seats in the government.

Shivamogga city, known for frequent communal clashes, has been a stronghold of the BJP’s KS Eshwarappa for a quarter of a century. In 2018, Eshwarappa clinched the seat by defeating KB Prasanna Kumar of the Congress by a whopping margin of 46107 votes. A prominent Kuruba leader and five-time MLA from Shivamogga, Eshwarappa was groomed by the saffron party as the face of Hindutva.

Despite Shivamogga’s volatile history, the constituency saw a healthy turnout of 66.7% in the 2018 Karnataka assembly election.

08:04 (IST) 13 May 2023
Shivamogga Election Results 2023 Live: Counting begins

The counting votes has begun for the Shivamogga constituency. Shivamogga residents cast their ballots for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on May 10.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 07:53 IST

Stock Market