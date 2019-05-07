IPS officer, who is husband of BJP candidate, transferred by EC

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: May 7, 2019 12:22:47 AM

The Jannayak Janata Party had accused Rajesh Duggal of deputing police officers to assist his wife in the elections.

The Election Commission on Monday ordered the transfer of an Indian Police Service officer, who is the husband of the BJP’s Sirsa candidate in Haryana.

Acting on complaints by the Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party, the EC ordered that Rajesh Duggal, husband of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunita Duggal, be posted outside Hisar and Sirsa constituencies, an official said.

Rajesh Duggal is currently posted as the commandant, 3rd batallion of the Haryana Armed Police in Hisar.

Notably, Hisar lies near the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, where Sunita Duggal is pitted against Indian National Lok Dal sitting MP Charanjeet Singh Rori and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar.

Earlier, the Congress had submitted a complaint to EC against Rajesh Duggal, accusing the IPS officer of misusing his power to influence the voters of Sirsa and demanded his transfer.

The Jannayak Janata Party had accused Rajesh Duggal of deputing police officers to assist his wife in the elections.

Sunita Duggal, a former Indian Revenue Service officer-turned-politician, had rubbished Opposition’s claims.

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase next Monday.

