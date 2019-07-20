Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi CM, dies at 81

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit dies at 81. (File Photo)

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister, has passed away. She was 81. Dikshit was keeping unwell for the past few months. The Delhi Congress president was admitted to Escorts Heart Hospital in the morning after her health deteriorated. She breathed her last at about 3.55 pm, doctors treating her said.

Dikshit, who was born in 1938, served as Delhi Chief Minister for three terms from 1998 to 2013. She was also elected as Member of Parliament from Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984.

“Sheila Dikshit was managed well by a team of doctors. At 3:15 pm she again suffered a cardiac arrest. She was put on ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully,” Dr Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis said.

Regarded as one the best CMs of the country, Sheila Dikshit was hailed for changing the face of New Delhi. The soft-spoken leader was credited for building Delhi’s world-class infrastructure. From flyovers to metro train and pollution-free low-floor CNG buses, Sheila Dikshit’s pioneering steps towards improving public transport system in Delhi will always be remembered.

Expressing grief over the Sheila Dikshit’s demise, the Congress hailed her contribution in transforming national capital Delhi.

“We regret to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief,” the Congress party said in its condolence message.

She was appointed the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president in January this year, days after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing ill-health.

PM Modi expresses grief

Describing Sheila Dikshit as an affable personality, Prim Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the sudden demise of the three-time Delhi CM.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in his tweet.

Devastated to hear tragic news: Rahul Gandhi

“I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

Huge loss for Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who over Delhi’s reign from Sheila Dikshit in 2013, described her death as a huge loss for Delhi. “Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal said.