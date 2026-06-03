Retired IAS officer LK Atheeq was on Wednesday appointed as the financial adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, according to a government notification. Atheeq, who retired from service last year, previously served as the additional chief secretary of Karnataka’s finance department during the Siddaramaiah-led administration.

Officials said his appointment comes at a crucial time as the newly formed Congress government navigates mounting fiscal pressures and ambitious welfare commitments.

Played major role in implementing Congress guarantee schemes

Atheeq is widely seen as one of the key bureaucrats involved in rolling out the Congress party’s five flagship “guarantee” schemes in Karnataka. Having closely overseen the state’s financial planning and expenditure management, he is considered well aware of the fiscal challenges linked to sustaining the welfare programmes.

According to the government notification, Atheeq’s salary and allowances in his new role will be equivalent to that of the Karnataka chief secretary.

He will also continue serving as the chairperson of the Bengaluru Business Corridor project.

Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister

The appointment comes shortly after DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, bringing an end to the prolonged leadership tussle within the Congress in the state.

Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan during a high-profile swearing-in ceremony.

Several senior Congress leaders attended the event, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. More ministers are expected to be inducted into the Karnataka cabinet in the coming days as the new government finalises portfolio allocations and administrative appointments.