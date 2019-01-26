Republic Day 2019: Tripura governor Kaptan Singh Solanki calls for cordial relations with Bangladesh

Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki stressed the need for cordial relations with Bangladesh for development of transport routes that would benefit the state as well as the entire northeastern region (File photo)

Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki today stressed the need for cordial relations with neighboring Bangladesh for development of transport routes that would benefit the state as well as the entire northeastern region. Addressing the 70th Republic Day function at the Assam Rifles Ground here after unfurling the Tri-colour, Solanki said a new waterway is being set up between Bangladesh and Tripura to make the state a trade hub. The government is setting up a new river port at Sonamura subdivision of Sipahijala district so that ships can carry goods to Bangladesh via Gomati and Meghna rivers. The governor said, “The state government has taken various steps to make Tripura a model state and corruption-free state. With all hopes, I believe the future of the state is very bright. We should work together and help each other so the state would develop faster.”

Also Read: ED arrests VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in fresh money laundering case

He said the biggest IT center in the entire North East would be set up in the state. Solanki also congratulated the people, NGOs, religious institutions and media for being committed to protecting peace and harmony. He said, “Our state is geographically small but it is very rich in terms of natural beauty and resources. The incumbent government has already taken a lot of initiative to develop the state as a major tourist spot.” “The new government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission for the employees of the state. It was a historic decision. The government reserved 10 percent seats in the home department for women empowerment. Crime against women has also come down. The government is also working very hard to make the state drug free,” Solanki said.