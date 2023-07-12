Monsoon mayhem: Red alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; torrential rains cripple North India

Torrential rains continued to batter North India for the fourth consecutive day leading to several deaths, landslides and destruction. An interaction between the monsoon trough and a western disturbance has led to this extreme weather pattern.

Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been receiving “heavy to extremely heavy” rainfall over the last four days. This has flooded rivers, creeks, and drains, which has massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in the states.

The death count in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to 31, while the neighbouring Uttarakhand has reported five rain-related deaths, while Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan reported one death each, PTI reported. Ganga, Yamuna, Beas and other rivers are in spate due to incessant rains while bridges have also been washed away in some places.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and four districts – Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal – in Uttarakhand for Wednesday. Uttarakhand authorities have urged people to not travel to the state till Thursday.

Heavy rains cripple Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday of the Kasol, Manikaran, Kheer Ganga, and Pulga areas. In Kull’s Sainj area alone, around 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away, he said, as he interacted with people in a relied camp in Kullu.

#WATCH | Manali: Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh witnessed following incessant rainfall in the state, causing landslides & bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/F8kfJjz1CD — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

The loss of infrastructure in the state is estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, PTI reported.

Around 300 people, mostly tourists, are still stuck in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rainfall and snowfall there.

#WATCH | Furiously flowing Beas river engulfs a truck in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh



(Video shot by a local and confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/jkT6B8yzB9 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Uttarakhand rains

Uttarakhand has ben braving heavy rainfall since Saturday last week. Incessant rain nearly crippled the state infrastructure, with several routes, including national highways, being closed due to frequent landslides, affecting the ‘Char Dham yatra’ currently underway.

Nine pilgrims were killed and 13 others injured in landslides due to boulders falling from mountains in the past 24 hours in Uttarakhand. A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for four districts in the state on Wednesday.

The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert for Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

Flood alert in Delhi

In Delhi, the Yamuna breached the 207-metre mark early on Wednesday, inundating several low-lying areas along the banks of the river. The water level is dangerously close to touching the mark of 207.49 metres, the highest level which was recorded in 1978.

Mathura, Uttarakhand | The water level of the Yamuna River is increasing due to rain. All the police stations along the banks of the river have been instructed to increase vigilance in the area. Coordination is also being established with other agencies so that if there is… pic.twitter.com/lHHAVVTn6f — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023

Both road and rail traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge has been shut as Haryana released more water into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

Meanwhile, five people have been killed in rain-related incidents due to torrential downpours during the weekend. The fatalities occurred due to incidents of wall collapses and tree falling.