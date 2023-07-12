scorecardresearch
Monsoon mayhem: Red alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; torrential rains cripple North India

Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have been receiving heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the last four days. This has flooded rivers, creeks, and drains, which has massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in the states.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Monsoon mayhem: Red alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand as torrential rains continue for day 4
Himachal Pradesh has been the worst hit with roads turning to rivers and rivers to angry seas. (Image: PTI)

Torrential rains continued to batter North India for the fourth consecutive day leading to several deaths, landslides and destruction. An interaction between the monsoon trough and a western disturbance has led to this extreme weather pattern.

Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been receiving “heavy to extremely heavy” rainfall over the last four days. This has flooded rivers, creeks, and drains, which has massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in the states.

The death count in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to 31, while the neighbouring Uttarakhand has reported five rain-related deaths, while Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan reported one death each, PTI reported. Ganga, Yamuna, Beas and other rivers are in spate due to incessant rains while bridges have also been washed away in some places.

Also Read: Rain fury in Himachal: Massive destruction of road infrastructure, multiple landslides, highways blocked; NHAI likely to deploy more machinery

The weather department has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and four districts – Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal – in Uttarakhand for Wednesday. Uttarakhand authorities have urged people to not travel to the state till Thursday.

Heavy rains cripple Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday of the Kasol, Manikaran, Kheer Ganga, and Pulga areas. In Kull’s Sainj area alone, around 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away, he said, as he interacted with people in a relied camp in Kullu.

Also Read: North India rains: 37 dead as rain ravages through Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Delhi on orange alert

The loss of infrastructure in the state is estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, PTI reported.

Around 300 people, mostly tourists, are still stuck in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rainfall and snowfall there.

Uttarakhand rains

Uttarakhand has ben braving heavy rainfall since Saturday last week. Incessant rain nearly crippled the state infrastructure, with several routes, including national highways, being closed due to frequent landslides, affecting the ‘Char Dham yatra’ currently underway.

Nine pilgrims were killed and 13 others injured in landslides due to boulders falling from mountains in the past 24 hours in Uttarakhand. A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for four districts in the state on Wednesday.

The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert for Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

Also Read: Flood scare in Delhi as Yamuna crosses 207-metre mark, likely to rise further

Flood alert in Delhi

In Delhi, the Yamuna breached the 207-metre mark early on Wednesday, inundating several low-lying areas along the banks of the river. The water level is dangerously close to touching the mark of 207.49 metres, the highest level which was recorded in 1978.

Both road and rail traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge has been shut as Haryana released more water into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

Meanwhile, five people have been killed in rain-related incidents due to torrential downpours during the weekend. The fatalities occurred due to incidents of wall collapses and tree falling.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 10:24 IST

