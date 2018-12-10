Rajasthan election result: Congress, BJP pin high hopes as EVMs decide fate of 2,000 candidates tomorrow

Rajasthan election result: Keeping in the mind the 25 Lok Sabha seats that the state offers, BJP and Congress had banked on star campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Rajasthan election result: After over a month-long high-octane campaign and a relatively peaceful polling day, judgement day has arrived for candidates in fray for 199 Assembly seats. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday and results are expected to come out in the due course of the day. Rajasthan is known as a swing state and Congress is hoping to storm back to power by dethroning BJP in the state.

Keeping in the mind the 25 Lok Sabha seats that the state offers, BJP and Congress had banked on star campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Both the parties have claimed to form the government in Rajasthan, a state that has seen the two national parties alternate power over the last 20 years.

The fate of as many as 2,000 candidates will be decided tomorrow. Polling was held at 51,687 polling booths across 199 Assembly seats out of total 200. The state assembly has 200 seats, but the election in Alwar district’s Ramgarh constituency was forced to delay due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh. In the current House, the BJP has 160 seats and the Congress 25. Results of the Assembly polls are very crucial as the BJP and the Congress are directly fighting for about 130 seats. Others seats saw interesting battle with a presence of BSP and rebels.

Special focus will be three seats. Incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Vasundhara Raje has contested from Jhalrapatan constituency which is known to be her bastion. This time, she faced BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh who defected to the Congress, complaining that his old party had hurt the pride of the Rajputs by ignoring his father in the last Lok Sabha election.

Another key set is In Tonk where Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Transport Minister and BJP candidate Yoonus Khan are locked in a fight to prove a point. While Khan is the only Muslim candidate fielded by his party, Pilot is Congress’ first non-Muslim candidate from the seat in four decades. Ashok Gehlot contested from the Sardarpura seat. Both Pilot and Gehlot are sasid to be in reckoning for the Chief Minister’s post if Congress wins.