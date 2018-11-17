Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress fields Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra against CM Vasundhara Raje

The Congress party on Saturday released its second list of candidates comprising 32 names for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. The list includes former BJP MLA Manvendra Singh’s name. Manvendra is the son of BJP veteran and former Union minister Jaswant Singh. The party has fielded him against BJP’s outgoing Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat.

Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district has been sending Vasundhara Raje to the state Legislative Assembly since 2003.

Manvendra had quit the BJP in September and joined the Congress. He was representing Sheo constituency in Barmer before he decided to switch his loyalty. Manvendra had said that he was upset over the sidelining of his father by BJP leadership ever since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress in its first list of 152 candidates, released on November 16, fielded both its top leaders — Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. While two-time CM Gehlot is contesting from his traditional Sardarpura seat, Pilot is in the fray from Tonk.

The party has also fielded former Union ministers CP Joshi and Girija Vyas from Nathdwara and Udaipur Assembly seats, respectively.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on December 7 and results will be declared on December 11. The tenure of currently Assembly expire on January 20, 2019. According to a latest opinion poll, the BJP under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje is unlikely to retain power and the Congress appears to be making a comeback. The opinion was conducted by India TV-CNX. It said that Congress is likely to get 115 seats in the 200 members Assembly whereas the BJP is likely to bag 75 seats