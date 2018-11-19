Rajasthan Assembly elections: BJP’s Yoonus Khan to contest against Congress’s Sachin Pilot in Tonk

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 9:53 AM

Khan is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagaur district whose name was kept reserved by the party till the last moment.

In a change of strategy, the BJP on Monday fielded Transport Minister Yoonus Khan against Congress Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot in the Muslim-dominated Tonk Assembly constituency by replacing sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta.

After the Congress fielded Pilot in Tonk, the BJP did brainstorming and replaced Mehta, who figured in the first list issued on November 11.

The BJP released its fifth list of six candidates on Monday morning in which the party dropped two candidates— Mehta and Shankarlal Kharadi who were earlier given tickets from Tonk and Kherwara seat respectively.

The party gave ticket to Nanala Aahri from Kherwara in place of Shankarlal.

Besides them, the party announced the names of Mukesh Goyel from Kotputali, Mohit Yadav from Behror, O P Saini from Karauli, Rajendra Vinayaka from Kekri and Ramchandra Utta from Khinwsar.

Both Pilot and Khan will file their nomination papers today, the last day of filing nomination papers.

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7.

