Rajasthan Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Stakes high for BJP, Congress as counting of votes begins at 8 am today

Rajasthan Election Result: Counting of votes to elect a new Assembly in Rajasthan will be held on Tuesday amid tight security. According to Election Commission, counting will take place for 199 seats out of 200 assembly constituencies. Election in Ramgarh was countermanded following the demise of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anand Kumar informed that CCTV cameras have been installed at nearly 40 counting centres to keep a close watch on the counting process. The poll body has also deployed a heavy contingent of security officials across the state to provide a conducive environment for smooth counting of votes. The strongrooms will be opened on Tuesday morning in the presence of representatives of political parties.

From the strongroom, the EVMs will be taken to counting centres where election officials will count the number of votes. The BJP and Congress are the main political parties in the state. Both the parties have claimed that they will emerge victorious in the elections. Among BJP’s heavyweights whose fate will be decided on Tuesday is Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The outgoing CM is seeking re-election from Jhalrapatan assembly seat. Among Congress’ bigwigs in fray are former CM Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot from Tonk.