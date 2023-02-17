Rahul Gandhi to deliver lecture at Cambridge Judge later this month

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will deliver a lecture at Cambridge Judge, a business school at the heart of the University of Cambridge, England. He will hold closed-door sessions on “Big Data and Democracy” and “India-China relations”.

“Delighted to welcome back @RahulGandhi to @Cambridge_Uni later this month. He will lecture on @CambridgeMBA and hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and Democracy and India-China relations, with @shrutikapila, supported by @BennettInst @CamGeopolitics @CamHistory,” tweeted Cambridge Judge, on Thursday.

While sharing the tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that he will be “happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains”

“Looking forward to visiting my alma mater @cambridge_uni and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data, and democracy,” said Gandhi.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier also the Congress party leader delivered a lecture at Cambridge in May 2022.

Speaking at the India@75 event at Cambridge University’s Corpus Christi College on May 23, Gandhi said: “My problem with the RSS and the Prime Minister is that they are fiddling with the foundational structure of India.”

“When you play the politics of polarisation, when you isolate and demonise 200 million people, you are doing something extremely dangerous and you are doing something that is fundamentally against the idea of India,” he had added.

About Cambridge Judge Business School

It is the business school of the University of Cambridge. The School which is a provider of management education is named after Sir Paul Judge. He was a founding benefactor of the school.

The School is considered to be particularly strong in innovation management and entrepreneurship. It is situated on the site of the Old Addenbrooke’s Site on Trumpington Street (near the Fitzwilliam Museum).