Rahul Gandhi to appeal in Surat court seeking stay on his conviction today

Ten days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks, the former Wayanad MP will file an appeal today seeking a stay on his conviction.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 by Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Verma, however, the Surat court had suspended his sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal. He was granted bail on the same day. A day later, Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), and his Wayanad seat in Kerala was declared vacant.

Later, Gandhi was also issued a notice to vacate his government 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in New Delhi.

Gandhi’s lawyer in Gujarat Kirit Panwala said they will move the sessions court in Surat, and the party expects the court to take up the matter today itself, reported The Indian Express.

Panwala said, “We are going to file the appeal on Monday at the Surat Sessions court against the lower CJM court verdict in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi will be present in the court and the legal team of Congress party from Delhi too will be present.”

The appeal seeking a stay on his conviction is being “supervised, controlled and advised” by Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, and will be filed by senior lawyer R S Cheema.

Senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu respectively could likely accompany him.

At an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Gandhi had remarked, “Why do all thieves have the name Modi?” which created a political storm. The case against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Purnesh Modi.