Rahul pays tributes at father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Delhi – See Pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former Prime Ministers, including that of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Delhi on Monday morning.

Gandhi, who is in the national capital for a week-long break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, was seen at the memorials in a t-shirt and trousers and walked barefoot, as temperatures plunged with cold wave to severe cold wave gripping north India.

The former Congress president also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Wayanad MP had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on Saturday after his march, however, that was later rescheduled to Monday morning.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on December 24. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has covered nine states so far and is scheduled to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.

It has covered around 3,000 kilometres in 46 districts across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.