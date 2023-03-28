Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha under conspiracy, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha under a conspiracy.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, a day after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

“Rahul Gandhi’s membership of parliament was terminated… This was done under a conspiracy,” Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the students’ union office at the government-run Dungar College in Bikaner.

Claiming that the success of Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ worried the BJP leaders, Gehlot reiterated that democracy is under threat and no one knows in which direction India is heading.

Firing a salvo at the BJP, Gehlot asked, “How are you treating Rahul Gandhi, whose father and grandmother were martyred for the country? He was not allowed to speak in parliament.” Asserting that the Rajasthan government is working with commitment for the uplift and progress of youths, Gehlot said innovations in the education sector has allowed Rajasthan to become a leading state in India. As a result, the state’s youths are getting ahead in being selected for the civil services.

“Education is the only powerful medium through which the youth can choose the right path for their future,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government’s decisions in the education sector will be beneficial in the future.

He also announced the construction of 30 new classrooms in the college in the interest of the students while Education Minister BD Kalla said an auditorium will be built at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, the Congress’ Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders were present at the event.