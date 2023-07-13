Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is reportedly exploring the possibility of settling in the Nizamuddin (east) residence previously owned by the late Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Sources within the party indicate that this three-bedroom property is among the various locations Rahul has considered, with the assistance of mutual acquaintances.

The current occupants of the house, Sandeep Dikshit (Sheila Dikshit’s son and former Member of Parliament), and his family, are planning to relocate. News of their intention to move reached Rahul’s office, prompting an inquiry.

As Rahul had previously visited the residence on multiple occasions, it appears likely that he will rent the property once Sandeep finds another place nearby.

Rahul Gandhi was recently convicted in a defamation case by a Surat court, resulting in a two-year sentence and disqualification from Parliament. Consequently, the Lok Sabha issued a notice asking him to vacate his allotted residence at 12, Tughlaq Lane. Since then, Rahul has been residing with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, at her residence on 10, Janpath.

On July 8, the Gujarat High Court declined to grant a stay on Rahul’s conviction in the criminal defamation case. The court made several remarks, including emphasising “the offence committed by the accused falls in the category of moral turpitude” and that the “need of the hour” is to “have purity in politics”.