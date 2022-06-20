Prophet remarks row: Nupur Sharma seeks four weeks’ time to appear before Kolkata Police, cites threat to life

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has sought four weeks’ time to appear before the Kolkata Police citing alleged threat to life over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She sent the Kolkata Police a letter through the mail in response to a summons asking her to appear before Narkeldanga police on Monday, June 20.

Sharma was summoned by Kolkata Police for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks Prophet Mohammad. She was asked to appear at Narkeldanga police station on June 20 to record her statement.

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over remarks, which sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.

On June 10, violent protests, which involved stone-pelting and vandalisation of vehicles, erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid, as protesters demanded arrest of Sharma.

Last week, a team of Mumbai Police, which travelled to Delhi to serve summons to Sharma, said it could not find her. It also alleged non-cooperation by Delhi Police following which the summons were sent to the suspended BJP spokesperson through e-mail. She has been asked to appear before Pydhonie police on June 25 at 11am for recording statement.