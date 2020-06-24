Priyanka Gandhi Vadra served notice for Agra COVID deaths claim, DM says info ‘misleading and false’

Agra DM said information shared by Priyanka Vadra on COVID deaths is ‘misleading and false’. (File)

Agra Corona Cases: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been served a notice by the Agra administration for her claim of high COVID-19 mortality rate in the district. According to a report in The Indian Express, the district administration has served a notice to Priyanka after she shared a report of Coronavirus death figures, alleging that 28 coronavirus patients died within 48 hours of hospitalisation in the city.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh called the information shared by Priyanka as “misleading and false”. Singh also asked her to withdraw the claim within 24 hours, saying it may “negatively impact the common public as well as Covid-19 warriors”.

The top district officer said that in the last 109 days, Agra has recorded 1,139 positive cases of which 79 people succumbed to the virus.

In an email sent to Priyanka, Singh said the claim could lead to fear and asked her to “contradict” her figures within 24 hours in the interest of people and those working to fight the disease.

“In public interest, contradict this information in 24 hours so that all the citizens and officers get the right information and morale of those engaged in fighting the pandemic is not affected,” reads the notice.

Priyanka had on Monday tagged a media report in her tweet to claim that 28 Covid positive people died in Agra within 48 hours of hospitalisation. She then went on to describe it as a matter of shame for the Yogi Adityanath government and accused it of suppressing the truth.

On Tuesday, Priyanka renewed her attack on the Adityanath government and said that the death rate in Agra was 6.8%, which was higher than Delhi and Mumbai.

“Of the 79 patients who lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Agra, about 35 per cent — 28 people — died within 48 hours of hospitalisation,” the Congress general secretary tweeted.

“Who is responsible for spreading the lie of ‘Agra model’ and pushing people into these adverse circumstances?” she asked.

Priyanka also asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to clarify to the public within 48 hours and fix accountability for the manipulation of the situation.