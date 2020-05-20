Yogi Adityanath vs Priyanka Gandhi: Buses arranged by Congress for UP migrant workers start turning back from Rajasthan-UP border

Left embarrassed, Priyanka on Wednesday released a video message, again appealing to CM Adityanth to give clearance to buses that are waiting at the border. (File pic)

Congress bus list: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s attempt to expose the Yogi Adityanath government over the plight of migrant workers backfired when her office submitted a faulty list of 1,000 buses that she had proposed to run to ferry back stranded ones. Left embarrassed, Priyanka on Wednesday released a video message, again appealing to CM Adityanth to give clearance to buses that are waiting at the border.

A Rajasthan Police official said that the buses that the Congress had arranged to ferry Uttar Pradesh migrants back home have started turning back from the Rajasthan-UP border.

Unwilling to concede the blunder despite the Congress landing itself in an embarrassing situation, Priyanka appeared adamant on pinning down the BJP’s Chief Minister and asked Yogi Adityanath to paste BJP flags on buses, but allow them to ply on UP roads.

“At 4 pm, it will be 24-hours since the buses were made available. If you want to use it, do it. Give us permission. If you want to use BJP party flags and stickers on the buses then do it. If you want to say that you made those buses available, do it. But let the buses run. Please let us get the migrants home,” she said.

“We will have to understand our responsibilities. They (migrant labourers) aren’t just Indians but India’s spinal cord. The country runs on their blood and sweat. It is everyone’s responsibility. It is not the time for politics,” she added.

This was Priyanka’s last attempt to score politically during the crisis situation and before the buses that were brought from Rajasthan returned to the Congress-ruled state.

This gave the BJP ammunition to fire at the Congress as it sought to corner the Ashok Gehlot government, asking why these buses were not allowed to ferry back migrants in Rajasthan and deployed at Delhi border. The party alleged that Congress hypocrisy over migrants has been exposed as it underlined migrants in Rajasthan are forced to travel in trucks and containers and thus putting their lives at risk while the Congress is busy in doing politics in Uttar Pradesh.

The drama began on May 16 after Priyanka tweeted a letter addressed to Adityanath, seeking his nod to run 1,000 buses on the party expense. She later released a video appealing the same.

A day later, the state government responded to her informing that the proposal has been accepted and asked her to submit the details of buses and drivers. Priyanka’s office on Monday night itself mailed the list of 1,000 buses. However, it was left embarrassed after the state government on Tuesday afternoon claimed it contained numbers of auto rickshaws, bikes, cars and trucks, a charge denied by the Congress.

Later, the Congress came up with another argument that buses from Rajasthan are not being allowed to enter the UP borded and are standing idle at Agra border. The party deployed its state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu who was arrested after he sat on a dharna for grant of permission to the buses arranged by the party to enter the state.

Meanwhile, Lallu and Priyanka’s private secretary Sandeep Singh have been booked by police on charges of cheating and forging documents.

Priyanka was given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh by her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year. The Congress general secretary has already made her intention clear that she was eyeing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled in 2022 and therefore working on the lines to revive the party that has no base in the most populous and politically crucial state.