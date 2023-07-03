scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Police alerted about ‘unidentified flying object’ over PM’s residence; nothing suspicious found 

“An information was received at NDD control room with respect to unidentified flying objet near PM residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Written by PTI
pm modi, narendra modi
A drone was spotted on Monday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi, which is a no-fly zone. (File photo: IE)

An “unidentified flying object” was reportedly seen over the prime minister’s residence here in central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

However, police have not found anything suspicious.

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister‘s residence, police said.

Also Read
Also Read

However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything.

“An information was received at NDD control room with respect to unidentified flying objet near PM residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

More Stories on
Drone
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 09:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS