WATCH Video | Pilot, husband thrashed in Delhi’s Dwarka for torturing minor domestic help

Local residents were informed that the couple used to torture the girl and beat her up. As they saw the marks of injury on the girl’s arms and under her eyes, a mob gathered and attacked the couple.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
At one point, the woman started screaming "sorry" but the assault continued. (Screengrab of video)

A pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were kicked, slapped and thrashed by the locals in Delhi’s Dwarka for employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.

Visuals of the incident showed the pilot being pulled by her hair and hit simultaneously by several women as she cried for help. In the background, her husband can also be seen being thrashed by a bunch of men.

The couple allegedly hired a 10-year-old girl for domestic chores about two months back, ANI reported. Today, a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her arms and face and informed the police.

Soon, local residents heard that the couple used to torture the girl and beat her up. As they saw the marks of injury on the girl's arms and under her eyes, a mob gathered and attacked the couple.

Later, police reached the spot and took the couple under custody. A case has been registered under sections 323, 324, 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act, and further probe is on.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 13:36 IST

