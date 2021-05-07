PIL to vaccinate students appearing for Board exams: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Health and Education and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by three lawyers.
The court also asked whether the COVID-19 vaccines being used now can be administered to those below 18 years of age.
The Delhi government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi and central government standing counsel Monika Arora said the class 10 Board exams have been cancelled while those of class 12 have been postponed.
