Dharmapuri Pennagaram Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ajith Kumar. S. BSP Awaited
Annamalai. M. IND Awaited
Arunkumar. G. IND Awaited
Elavarsan. A. IND Awaited
G. K. M. Tamilkumaran INC Awaited
Gajendran. S. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Gnanaselvam. S. IND Awaited
Kannan. K. Tamilar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Manivannan. S. IND Awaited
Manoharan. K. A. IND Awaited
Palaniyammal. T. Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Poomani. P. IND Awaited
Sakthivel. M. IND Awaited
Selvam. V. Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
Selvam. V. IND Awaited
Sendrayan. G. IND Awaited
Tamilarasan. M. IND Awaited
Tamilselvi. S. IND Awaited
Thavamani. C. Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Thirumurugan. P. Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
Veerappan. M. IND Awaited
Vilkrishnan. R. IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Pennagaram assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Pennagaram Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.66% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Pennagaram assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate won from Pennagaram with a margin of 21186 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Pennagaram assembly elections?

Pennagaram Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Mani. G.K Inbasekaran. P.N.P 21186
Party Name Pattali Makkal Katchi Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Pattali Makkal Katchi-flag
Mani. G.K
2016
DMK-flag
Inbasekaran P.n.p.
2011
CPI-flag
N. Nanjappan

Pennagaram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Pennagaram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.