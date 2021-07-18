Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Full schedule, time, number of sittings, key bills and more, all you need to know

Over 400 MPs and more than 200 staff have already been vaccinated ahead of the session.

Monsoon Session of Parliament 2021 Full Schedule, Total Sittings, Key Bills: As the government and the opposition gear up to take on each other, the Monsoon session of Parliament is all set to commence tomorrow, i.e. July 19. The session is likely to conclude on August 13. Both the houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have already issued official orders stating commencing of the Monsoon session. The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to have around 20 sittings. Parliament will meet from 11 am to 6 pm.

Over 400 MPs and more than 200 staff have already been vaccinated ahead of the session. The monsoon session will be held by following Covid protocols which include maintaining social distancing, though both houses will sit simultaneously.

According to PRS Legislative data, around 38 Bills are pending in Parliament including 9 listed for consideration and passing, while 17 others are listed for presentation, consideration, and passing.

Key Bills listed for consideration and passing:

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021– Replaces an Ordinance

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 – Replaces an Ordinance

The Cantonment Bill, 2021

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021

The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021

However, according to reports, the government is likely to take around 15 bills in the session including the DNA Technology Bill, Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens, Tribunal Reforms Bill and Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill. The government has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lower House including 17 new bills and six bills that have been introduced earlier.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday held an all-party meet urging the government and the floor leaders of Opposition parties to ensure a productive session. Naidu said that dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom.