Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new Parliament building, a development that has been subject to intense scrutiny and controversy over the past few days. The inaugural ceremony, set to begin at around 7 AM, will see the presence of several dignitaries, religious leaders and eminent personalities. Spread over seven hours in two parts, the ceremony will begin with a havan, puja and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

The capital has virtually turned into a fortress as Delhi Police stepped up vigil in the city and on border areas in view of the inaugural ceremony and the planned march by the protesting wrestlers. Delhi Police personnel have barricaded Delhi borders and are conducting thorough checks on the Tikri and Singhu borders to prevent any law and order situation.

Spread over an area of 65,000 sq metres, the new Parliament building can accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha. Unlike the old Parliament House, the new one will have no Central Hall and joint sessions will be held in the Lok Sabha. A blend of state-of-the-art technology and Indian tradition, the construction of the new Parliament building began on December 10, 2020, and has been completed ahead of schedule.

Live Updates

06:29 (IST) 28 May 2023 New Parliament building opening ceremony LIVE: New Parliament has state-of-the-art facilities The new building has several new facilities like biometrics for ease of voting, digital language interpretation or translation systems, and programmable microphones. It has also been reported that the interiors of the halls will be fitted with virtual sound simulations to set the right levels of reverberation and limit echoes. 06:28 (IST) 28 May 2023 New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: Several Opposition parties to boycott At least 20 Opposition parties have said they are boycotting the event over demands that the inauguration be done at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 25 parties, a majority of them from the NDA, have confirmed their presence at the event. 06:28 (IST) 28 May 2023 New Parliament building news LIVE: How many MPs can new Parliament accommodate? The new Parliament building, which is located right next to the existing Parliament House, can accommodate 888 parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha and 300 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The old Parliament House had the capacity to accommodate 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. 06:26 (IST) 28 May 2023 New Parliament building inauguration LIVE: What was the cost of building new Parliament? The new Parliament has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore as part of the Central Vista project. The project also includes a joint Central Secretariat, revamp of the Rajpath, a new residence for the Prime Minister, a new Prime Minister’s Office as well as a new Vice President’s enclave. 06:19 (IST) 28 May 2023 Parliament building inauguration LIVE: Delhi Police mainatin strict vigil on borders The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangments in view of the inauguration ceremony. Police personnel have installed barricading at the Tikri and Singhu border areas ahead of the planned march by protesting wrestlers towards the new Parliament. Khap Panchayat leaders, farmers are said to join protesting wrestlers who have been demanding action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. 06:15 (IST) 28 May 2023 Parliament building inauguration: Delhi traffic advisory – check routes to avoid As per a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police department on Saturday, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled and emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply in the New Delhi district. https://twitter.com/dtptraffic/status/1662380269524103168 06:13 (IST) 28 May 2023 New Parliament inauguration LIVE: Who has built the new Parliament? The new Parliament building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management under architect Bimal Patel. The new structure – set to be inaugurated today – has been built by Tata Projects Ltd. 05:58 (IST) 28 May 2023 Parliament building inauguration LIVE: Details of the ceremony Spread across two shifts over seven hours, the inauguration ceremony will begin with a havan, puja and multi-religion prayers at around 7.15 AM. At around 9 AM, the Sengol will be placed in Parliament by the Prime Minister followed by a prayer ceremony. The second part of the ceremony will begin with the national anthem at 12 noon followed by a readout of messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The ceremony will also wintess the screening of two short films, the release of Rs 75 coin and stamp and addresses by dignitaries. The event will conclude at around 2 PM following a speech by PM Modi. 05:56 (IST) 28 May 2023 Parliament inauguration news Live: Adheenam seers meet PM, hand over Sengol A day ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Adheenam seers from Tamil Nadu at his Delhi residence. The seers handed over the Sengol to the PM who will instal it in the Parliament today. The Sengol gets its name from the Tamil word ‘semmai’, meaning righteousness. The sceptre is a historical symbol of Independence as it signifies the transfer of power from the British to the Indians. India's first PM, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, accepted the Sengol at around 10:45 pm on August 14, 1947, through the Adhinam of Tamil Nadu. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1662464635935817728 05:51 (IST) 28 May 2023 Parliament building inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to unveil new Parliament House today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new Parliament building, dubbed as a symbol of a self-reliant India (Atma Nirbhar Bharat) today. The event will witness the presence of several dignitaries, religious leaders and eminent personalities.