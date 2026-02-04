Parliament Budget Session 2026 Highlights

Parliament Debate on Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Amid repeated disruptions caused by Opposition protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to Motion of Thanks debate in the Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister was scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but the address could not take place after the House was adjourned.

Rahul Gandhi vs Ravneet Singh Bittu

A sharp war of words broke out between Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday, as Opposition MPs continued protests near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

As Bittu walked past the protesting Congress members, Rahul Gandhi was heard calling him a “traitor”, saying, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face…” Gandhi then extended his hand towards the Union Minister and added, “Hello brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress).” Bittu declined to shake hands and was seen responding sharply, uttering “Desh ke dushman…”, before the two moved away.

Row linked to earlier China remarks

The confrontation comes amid a larger political standoff that erupted earlier this week after Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote in the Lok Sabha from an article based on an as-yet-unpublished memoir of former Army chief General M M Naravane (retd) while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the 2020 India-China border standoff.

The BJP strongly objected to Gandhi’s remarks, accusing him of misleading the House and undermining the armed forces.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but the Congress leader persisted, with several Opposition MPs rallying in his support, leading to repeated disruptions in the House.

