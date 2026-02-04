Parliament Debate on Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Amid repeated disruptions caused by Opposition protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to Motion of Thanks debate in the Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister was scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but the address could not take place after the House was adjourned.
Rahul Gandhi vs Ravneet Singh Bittu
A sharp war of words broke out between Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday, as Opposition MPs continued protests near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.
As Bittu walked past the protesting Congress members, Rahul Gandhi was heard calling him a “traitor”, saying, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face…” Gandhi then extended his hand towards the Union Minister and added, “Hello brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress).” Bittu declined to shake hands and was seen responding sharply, uttering “Desh ke dushman…”, before the two moved away.
Row linked to earlier China remarks
The confrontation comes amid a larger political standoff that erupted earlier this week after Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote in the Lok Sabha from an article based on an as-yet-unpublished memoir of former Army chief General M M Naravane (retd) while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the 2020 India-China border standoff.
The BJP strongly objected to Gandhi’s remarks, accusing him of misleading the House and undermining the armed forces.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but the Congress leader persisted, with several Opposition MPs rallying in his support, leading to repeated disruptions in the House.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Highlights
Country only misled people with slogans like 'garibi hatao', says PM
Country gave opportunity to Congress's first family for decades, but they only misled people with slogans like 'garibi hatao',says PM Modi
PSUs making record profits today, says PM Modi
PSUs making record profits today against earlier notion that they were only supposed to make losses: PM Modi
TMC protecting infiltrators who are taking away jobs and lands of tribals, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits out at TMC for protecting infiltrators who are taking away jobs and lands of tribals.
World is confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US: PM Modi in RS.
Replying on the Motion of Thanks debate, PM Modi said a number of countries are asking India for trade deals. "New world order is inclined towards India," he said. He added that world is confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US.
PM Modi underlines Viksit Bharat mission in Rajya Sabha
India does not have to either look back or stop, but only move forward to achieve goal of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi in RS
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha as PM Modi begins speech
Opposition MPs walks out of Rajya Sabha in protest as PM Narendra Modi continues his speech
Congress MP Vivek Tankha writes to Amit Shah, seeks release of Sonam Wangchuk
Congress leader Vivek Tankha on Thursday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting review of the detention of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and release him.
'I advised PM to not come to Lok Sabha, Congress MPs had surrounded his chair', says Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs had surrounded his chair. Birla added that he had had prior information that Opposition MPs, led by Congess, might attempt to create disorder during the Prime Minister’s address.
Rajya Sabha witnesses noisy scenes, walkout over Rahul being disallowed to speak in Lok Sabha
The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges and Opposition walkout after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. Kharge raised the issue of Gandhi, but when he started to read excerpts from an unpublished book of former army chief M M Naravane, he was disallowed, leading to a walkout by Opposition benches. Soon after the House mourned the passing of a former MP and tabling of listed papers during the Zero Hour, Kharge raised the issue of his counterpart in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi, not being allowed to speak.
Union Minister Ravneet Bittu's reacts to Rahul Gandhi's statement in Lok Sabha
Reacting sharply to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's "traitor" remark, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said that he always won votes for the Congress when he was member of the party. "When we were there (in Congress), we were winning seats for the party. We were never a burden on them... Then, when it became clear that the party had become a family affair and was no longer the Congress party it once was, everyone started leaving. If it had remained the real Congress, people would have stayed... I said that if this were the real Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi themselves would have climbed on tables and gotten suspended first," Bittu told ANI.
Lok Sabha passes Motion of Thanks to President's address amid opposition protests
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution expressing gratitude to the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, even as the proceedings were repeatedly disrupted by sloganeering from Opposition members.
Despite the protests and noise in the House, the government pushed through the Motion of Thanks, with Opposition MPs raising objections and continuing their demonstrations during the discussion and voting.
Kharge says he was stopped from quoting former Army chief's book during debate
Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not permitted to quote from former Army chief General M M Naravane’s book during proceedings.
Kharge objected to the Chair’s decision, saying the restriction curtailed his right to speak during the debate. Opposition members protested the ruling, accusing the government of stifling discussion, before walking out of the House in a show of dissent.
Dramatic scenes are unfolding in the Parliament as both Modi-led government and the Opposition are engaged in heated debates. The Opposition staged a walk out after Nadda strongly criticised them for not letting the House run as per rules. The Congress on the other hand said that the Parliament was not letting Rahul Gandhi speak, which is also not fair.
Lok Sabha Adjourned
The Lower House of the Parliament on Thursday was adjourned till 12 noon following continuous sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.
The Lok Sabha sitting, which began at 11 am, was adjourned soon after the INDIA bloc MPs raised slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.
Nadda calls Rahul Gandhi an 'immature child' , says Congress should not be held hostage to him
JP Nadda ripped into the Opposition once the House resumed today. He took a jibe at COngress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'an immature child'. He added that the Government is ready to debate but the House rules must be followed in order to do that.Mallikarjun Jharge hit back saying, "Lok Sabha not running for 4 days, we must be concerned. " He further added that BJP cannot crticise the functioning of Congress.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reacted sharply to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s “traitor” remark against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, made during a confrontation in Parliament a day earlier.
Calling the remarks inappropriate and unbecoming of the Leader of the Opposition, Chouhan said he was deeply disturbed by the language used. “Today my heart is filled with pain. I am shocked to see the LoP pass ‘chichore’ comments using words like ‘gadar’ against a minister. They are also belittling the Prime Minister’s role. The comments being made are ‘chichorapan’,” he told ANI.
Rahul Gandhi attends strategy meet
Opposition MPs held a meeting on Thursday to finalise their floor strategy for the day’s Parliament proceedings at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present at the meeting, which took place amid continued disruptions and protests by Opposition parties in both Houses of Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to speak in RS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha.
The Prime Minister was scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, but his address could not take place due to repeated disruptions and sloganeering by Opposition members, which forced the House to adjourn.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Soon after the Lok Sabha session resumed at 5 pm, Speaker Sandhya Ray announced adjournment of the House till 11 am tomorrow (Feb 5). The Parliament was adjourned once again amid a ruckus by members of the Opposition. Notably, PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to address the House at 5 pm.
Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over 'traitor' remark
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying that calling him a "traitor" crosses all boundaries of civility, decency, and dignity.
In a post on X, he said that such a comment is unjust for a Sikh leader for merely choosing the BJP's ideologies, and whose ancestors were slaughtered by terrorists themselves.
"The way Rahul Gandhi has addressed parliamentarian and respected Sikh leader Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu, as a 'Traitor' crosses all boundaries of civility, decency and dignity. It is entirely possible that he holds a deep grudge against Bittu for choosing the policies of Vikas espoused by the Modi Govt over the directionless Congress. But, that cannot ever justify such a slur against a proud Sikh whose own grandfather was slain by terrorists..." Puri wrote on X.
He further affirmed that calling Ravneet Singh Bittu a traitor is an insult to the entire Sikh community.
Piyush Goyal's statement on India-US trade deal
The Lok Sabha stays adjourned till 5 pm today after ruckus over interruption in LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal took to X earlier today and said that the government was prepared to deliver a statement regarding the new India-US Trade Deal in the House but could not due to the chaos. "When the Government came prepared to provide a factual clarification on the subject, the Opposition began creating a ruckus. Consequently, I am releasing my full statement here (on X) for everyone's benefit," he posted on the social media platform with the video.
Today in the Lok Sabha, I was scheduled to deliver a statement regarding the #indiaustradedeal.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 4, 2026
However, when the Government came prepared to provide a factual clarification on the subject, the Opposition began creating a ruckus.
Consequently, I am releasing my full statement… pic.twitter.com/Hy9z03ZfhA
Rahul Gandhi accuses government of blocking Naravane memoir publication
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the government is preventing the publication of former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s memoir in India. He stated that while the book on border tensions with China has been published abroad, it has not been allowed to circulate domestically.
Congress leader highlights Ladakh standoff handling
Speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises, Gandhi said, "It's available abroad, I think. It's published abroad. Govt is not allowing it to be published here. That's what I believe. The book is available. You can imagine where the book (that he is carrying today) has come from. You think about where it came from." He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to take responsibility during the Ladakh standoff, leaving Army leadership “abandoned,” and added, "jo uchit samjho wo karo." Gandhi also said he was ready to personally hand over the book to the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, insisting that it reveals the "truth" about the government’s response during the crisis.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday following intense sloganeering by Opposition members, as Speaker Om Birla called on lawmakers to maintain parliamentary decorum and respect the dignity of the House. He cautioned that breaching norms could erode public trust in the democratic system.
Speaker urges Opposition to follow decorum
Before adjourning proceedings, Speaker Birla addressed the members, saying, "I believe that despite being in government for a long time, you are breaking the decorum and dignity of the House. There is a way to protest; there can be other ways to protest, however, you all are leaving your designated seats and walking towards the other side."
He added, "If you break dignity, then people of the country will lose trust on democracy. You all are senior leaders, but it is not right that you break the rules of the House. Protest is not done by sloganeering or carrying posters, protest is done by words, logical arguments."
India-US Trade Deal Protects Sensitive Sectors, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy are fully protected under the India-US trade deal. He highlighted that tariffs on Indian goods will be reduced to 18% from the previous 50%, making India among the lowest-tariff countries compared to its competitors.
Boost for Exports, MSMEs, and Skilled Workforce
"India has been successful in protecting the agricultural and dairy sectors," Goyal said, adding that the deal will support initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Design in India', strengthening the country’s push toward self-reliance. He noted that labour-intensive sectors will see a significant export boost, while skilled professionals and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will gain substantial opportunities.
Goyal further informed that both sides are working to complete the technical formalities, which will soon be announced. Stressing the government’s focus on energy security, he added that India’s requirements in sectors like aviation and nuclear are critical, and the US is a major partner in these areas. He concluded that the deal is firmly in India’s national interest.
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Shifting Blame During 2020 India-China Standoff
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to take responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020, claiming that the accountability was instead shifted to former Army Chief General MM Naravane.
Addressing reporters at the Parliament House complex, Gandhi held up Naravane’s unpublished memoir, asserting that it exists despite repeated government denials. "The Speaker has said this book does not exist, the government has said it does not exist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has said this book does not exist. Every youngster in India to see this book exists," he said.
The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that he was prevented from speaking in Parliament.
Speaking to ANI, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Rao said it was a pattern for Rahul Gandhi to level what he called unfounded accusations against parliamentary processes and India’s democratic institutions.
“It has become Rahul Gandhi's habit to make false claims that he is not being allowed to speak and also blame our democracy, and also insult our Armed forces. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is following in Rahul Gandhi's footsteps,” Rao said.
Lok Sabha adjourned after ruckus over suspension of 8 MPs
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday after proceedings were disrupted by vociferous protests from Opposition members over a range of issues. Continuous sloganeering and disruptions made it difficult for the House to function, prompting the Chair to adjourn the session in an effort to restore order and allow proceedings to resume later in the day.
DMK MP moves notice seeking debate on India-US trade deal
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding an urgent discussion on the India-US trade deal.
In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Tiruchi Siva accused the Centre of showing “disregard” for Parliament, alleging that Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefed the media on the trade agreement while the House was in session. The DMK leader said matters of such national importance should be discussed first on the floor of Parliament rather than being communicated outside.
Matter of 'grave public importance'
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an in-depth discussion on the India–US trade deal and raising concerns over its potential economic, energy and foreign policy consequences. Describing the issue as one of “grave public importance”, Tewari flagged the reduction of tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while noting Washington’s assertion that the agreement would enable it to expand agricultural exports to India.
In his notice, Tewari urged the House to deliberate on reported remarks by the US President claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and significantly ramp up energy imports from the United States and Venezuela. He also sought clarity on provisions related to slashing Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, as well as India’s reported commitment to procure over USD 500 billion worth of American goods.
Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet today to finalise floor strategy amid Parliament standoff
Congress Lok Sabha members will meet on Wednesday at the Congress Parliamentary Party office to discuss and finalise their floor strategy for the ongoing Budget Session, party sources said.
Meeting follows confrontation between opposition and treasury benches
The meeting comes a day after sharp disruptions in the Lok Sabha, where proceedings were repeatedly stalled amid a standoff between the opposition and the ruling benches. Tensions escalated after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to raise references linked to former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.
The situation later led to the suspension of eight opposition MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session, further intensifying the political confrontation inside the House.