Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi again, Kashmir statements figure in its UNHRC dossier

Pakistan has once again banked on former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s political statements on Jammu and Kashmir in its 115-page dossier against India which is expected to be submitted before the United Nations Human Rights Council later today. Last month, Gandhi wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to asses the situation but he was stopped and sent back from Srinagar airport. After returning to Delhi, the Congress leader said that the situation in Kashmir was not normal and there were some reports of people dying in the troubled state.

This is the second time Pakistan has quoted Gandhi’s remarks to build its case against India at the United Nations. Earlier, Minister for Human Rights for Pakistan Shireen Mazari too used Rahul Gandhi’s statement in her two-page letter on Kashmir to the UN. Following the development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out the Congress asking why can’t the grand old party speak in one voice when it comes to Kashmir?

After his statement was used by Mazari, the former Congress chief did realise that he had made a mistake and tried to correct that by putting a tweet in which he said: ”I disagree with this Government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it. There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.”

However, the damage was already done as Pakistan used his statement to make its point. Jammu and Kashmir is under curfew. The internet services and communications lines have been partially snapped to make sure that forces from across the border are not able to cause any trouble in the Valley.