P Chidambaram lists non-Gandhi Congress Presidents, responds to PM Modi’s challenge

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 1:53 PM

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to appoint a non-Gandhi as party president for five years, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday listed out the names of Congress presidents from outside the Gandhi family.

P Chidambaram

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to appoint a non-Gandhi as party president for five years, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday listed out the names of Congress presidents from outside the Gandhi family.

Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, also said that he was “grateful” that the Prime Minister is concerned about who is elected as Congress President, questioning if Modi will spend half the time and speak about demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Rafale, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).


“To jog PM Modi’s memory: among the Congress Presidents since 1947 were Acharya Kripalani, Pattabhi Sitaramayya, Purushottamdas Tandon, U. N. Dhebar, Sanjiva Reddy, Sanjivaiah … Kamaraj, Nijalingappa, C. Subramanian, Jagjivan Ram, Shankar Dayal Sharma, D.K. Barooah, Brahmananda Reddy, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri,” he said.

Read Also| Cyclone Gaja: P Chidambaram asks Rajnath Singh to send team to Tamil Nadu to assess damage 

The senior Congress leader also said that the party was proud of the humble origins of post-Independence leaders like “Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Kamaraj, Manmohan Singh and many others. Pre-Independence, there were thousands like them”.

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said: “Grateful that PM Modi is concerned about who is elected as Congress President and he devotes a lot of time talking about it. Will he spend half the time and speak about demonetisation, GST, Rafale, CBI and the RBI?

“Will PM Modi speak about farmers’ suicides, massive unemployment, lynchings, rape crimes against women and children, anti-Romeo squads, gau rakshak vigilantism and increasing terror attacks?”

Modi, on Friday, hit the party after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that a “chaiwala” (tea-seller) became Prime Minister because of Jawaharlal Nehru’s commitment to democracy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. P Chidambaram lists non-Gandhi Congress Presidents, responds to PM Modi’s challenge
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition